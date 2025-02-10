Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Edges Lower as Market Weighs Trump Tariff Threats

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Monday, as investors weighed fresh U.S. tariff risks and losses across Wall Street’s three major indexes last week dragged on market sentiment.

The Nikkei had slipped 0.1% to 38,746.96 in choppy trade by the midday break, while the broader Topix shed 0.3% to 2,729.82.

Steelmakers fell about 1% with Nippon Steel down 1.6%, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce new 25% tariffs on Monday on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports.

The news is negative for companies that export steel and aluminum to the United States, but those tariffs were also implemented during Trump’s first time in office, limiting the surprise factor, said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan.

“However, I think caution towards additional tariffs… will continue, and financial markets will likely continue to be sensitive,” he said.

The latest tariff threats come after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Trump in his first White House summit on Friday.

The meeting between Ishiba and Trump came off well, offering some support to Japanese equities, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

The United States has not announced any tariffs specifically targeting Japan, and while Trump pressed Ishiba to close Japan’s annual trade surplus with Washington, he expressed optimism this could be done quickly.

“When looking at the global picture, I believe Japan is in quite a good position,” said Namioka.

All three U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Friday following weak domestic jobs and consumer sentiment data.

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1.1% and electronic components maker TDK Corp rose 1.5%.

Taiyo Yuden surged 16.3% after the firm announced earnings after market hours on Friday.

Fast Retailing and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group declined 0.8% and 2%, respectively.