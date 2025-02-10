Japan’s Nikkei Slides As Tariff Concerns, Wall Street Losses Weigh

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average declined in early trade on Monday as tariff risks and losses across all three U.S. stock indexes last week dragged on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei was down 0.3% at 38,684.12 as of 0005 GMT, while the broader Topix stumbled 0.2%. Amid news that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce new 25% tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports on Monday, Japanese steel makers fell around 1%. Nippon Steel was down 2%.