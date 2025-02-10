Japan’s Nikkei Slides As Tariff Concerns, Wall Street Losses Weigh
10:20 JST, February 10, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average declined in early trade on Monday as tariff risks and losses across all three U.S. stock indexes last week dragged on investor sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.3% at 38,684.12 as of 0005 GMT, while the broader Topix stumbled 0.2%. Amid news that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce new 25% tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports on Monday, Japanese steel makers fell around 1%. Nippon Steel was down 2%.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Executives at Japan’s Fuji TV and Parent Firm Resign over a Sex Scandal Linked to a Former Star
-
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls over 1% as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Lower (UPDATE 1)
-
Israel Says Truce with Hamas Begins, after Delay
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe