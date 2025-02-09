Home>News Services>Reuters

Egypt to Host Emergency Arab Summit on 27 February to Discuss 'Serious' Palestinian Developments

Pool via REUTERS
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024.

Reuters

16:55 JST, February 9, 2025

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss what it described as “serious” developments for Palestinians, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry on Sunday.

The summit comes amid regional and global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to “take over the Gaza Strip” from Israel and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

