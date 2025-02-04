Japan’s Nikkei Stock Bounces as US Tariff Fears Wane

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded in early trade on Tuesday as concerns about U.S. tariffs eased after President Donald Trump suspended his threat of steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The Nikkei was up 1.5% at 39,089.85 as of 0022 GMT, while the broader Topix added 1.1%.

Among shares rallying on Tuesday were Toyota Motor and other major Japanese automakers, which took a hit in the previous session as investors weighed how tariffs on Mexico might impact the firms’ auto production.