Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls over 2％ on Trump Tariff Worries; Auto Makers Tumble
10:15 JST, February 3, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese shares tumbled on Monday, led by automakers, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend, raising worries that Japanese exports may also become a target.
The Nikkei had declined 2.1% to 38,742.33 by 0009 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 1.95% to 2,734.19.
Toyota Motor lost 4% and Honda Motor lost 6%.
All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell. The automaker index tumbled 4.8% to become the worst performer.
The White House said the United States would impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China.
Canada and Mexico immediately vowed retaliatory measures, and China said it would challenge Trump’s levies at the World Trade Organization.
Game maker Konami Group jumped 6% to become the biggest support to the Nikkei.
