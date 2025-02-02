China Denounces Trump Tariff: ‘Fentanyl Is America’s Problem’
16:04 JST, February 2, 2025
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s government on Sunday denounced the Trump administration’s imposition of a long-threatened 10% tariff on Chinese imports while leaving the door open for talks with the U.S. that could avoid a deepening conflict.
Beijing will challenge President Donald Trump’s tariff at the World Trade Organization and take unspecified “countermeasures” in response to the levy, which takes effect on Tuesday, the finance and commerce ministries said.
The response stopped short of the immediate escalation that had marked China’s trade showdown with Trump in his first term as president and repeated the more measured language Beijing has used in recent weeks.
Trump on Saturday ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China, saying Beijing needed to stanch the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the United States.
China’s commerce ministry said in a statement that Trump’s move “seriously violates” international trade rules, urging the U.S. to “engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation”.
Filing a lawsuit with the WTO would be a largely symbolic move that Beijing has also taken against tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles by the European Union.
For weeks Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said Beijing believes there is no winner in a trade war.
China’s sharpest pushback on Sunday was over fentanyl, an area where the administration of Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, had also been urging Beijing to crack down on shipments of the China-made precursor chemicals needed to manufacture the drug.
“Fentanyl is America’s problem,” China’s foreign ministry said. “The Chinese side has carried out extensive anti-narcotics cooperation with the United States and achieved remarkable results.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Lower as Investors Book Profits; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (UPDATE 1)
-
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China