At Least 54 People Killed in Sudan Market Attack, Health Ministry Says

REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File photo

A Sudanese national flag in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019.

At least 54 people were killed and 158 wounded on Saturday in a strike by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a market in the city of Omdurman, the health ministry said in a statement.

The RSF in a statement denied targeting the market and instead accused the Sudanese army of launching attacks targeting civilians.

Both the army and RSF have struck densely packed areas in a war that broke out in April 2023 over the integration of the two forces.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes and plunged half of the population into hunger.