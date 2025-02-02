Canada’s Trudeau Announces Tariffs on US in Retaliation for Trump’s Tariffs
13:08 JST, February 2, 2025
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will retaliate against President Donald Trump’s new tariffs by imposing 25% tariffs U.S. goods from drinks to appliances, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
As relations between the long-time allies who share the world’s longest land border reach a new low, Trudeau told a news conference he was slapping tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods. Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as Trump’s tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, he said.
Trudeau’s announcement came just hours after Trump ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China, risking a trade war that economists say could slow global growth and reignite inflation.
Trudeau warned the coming weeks would be difficult for Canadians and that Trump’s tariffs would also hurt Americans.
Addressing Americans, he said: “They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store, gas at the pump. They will impede your access to an affordable supply of vital goods.”
The Canadian leader said tariffs would include American beer, wine and bourbon, as well as fruits and fruit juices, including orange juice from Trump’s home state of Florida. Canada would also target goods including clothing, sports equipment and household appliances.
Canada is considering non-tariff measures, potentially relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships, Trudeau said.
Trudeau encouraged Canadians to buy Canadian products and vacation at home rather than in the U.S. “We didn’t ask for this but we will not back down,” Trudeau said.
