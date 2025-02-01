Meta’s WhatsApp Says Spyware Company Paragon Targeted Users in Two Dozen Countries
12:01 JST, February 1, 2025
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) – An official with Meta Platforms’ opens new tab popular WhatsApp chat service said Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.
The official said on Friday that WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hack. In a statement, WhatsApp said the company “will continue to protect people’s ability to communicate privately.”
Paragon declined to comment.
The WhatsApp official told Reuters it had detected an effort to hack approximately 90 users.
The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted. But he said those targeted were based in more than two dozen countries, including several people in Europe. He said WhatsApp users were sent malicious electronic documents that required no user interaction to compromise their targets, a so-called zero-click hack that is considered particularly stealthy.
The official said WhatsApp had since disrupted the hacking effort and was referring targets to Canadian internet watchdog group Citizen Lab. The official declined to discuss how it determined that Paragon was responsible for the hack. He said law enforcement and industry partners had been informed, but declined to give details.
The FBI did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton said the discovery of Paragon spyware targeting WhatsApp users “is a reminder that mercenary spyware continues to proliferate and as it does, so we continue to see familiar patterns of problematic use.”
Spyware merchants such as Paragon sell high-end surveillance software to government clients and typically pitch their services as critical to fighting crime and protecting national security.
But such spy tools have repeatedly been discovered on the phones of journalists, activists, opposition politicians, and at least 50 U.S. officials, raising concerns over the unchecked proliferation of the technology.
Paragon – which was reportedly acquired by Florida-based investment group AE Industrial Partners last month – has tried to position itself publicly as one of the industry’s more responsible players.
Its website advertises “ethically based tools, teams, and insights to disrupt intractable threats,” and media reports citing people familiar with the company say Paragon only sells to governments in stable democratic countries.
Natalia Krapiva, senior tech-legal counsel at the advocacy group Access Now, said Paragon had the reputation of being a better spyware company, “but WhatsApp’s recent revelations suggest otherwise.”
“This is not just a question of some bad apples — these types of abuses (are) a feature of the commercial spyware industry.”
AE did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Lower as Investors Book Profits; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (UPDATE 1)
-
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Japan, Followed by Tsunami Warnings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation