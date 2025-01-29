Japan’s Nikkei Stock Wall Street Higher; Tech Earnings, Fed in Focus (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded overnight from a sell-off triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek’s launch of AI models, although investors remained wary of the outlook for technology sector ahead of mega-cap earnings.

The Nikkei was up 0.6% at 39,232.75, as of the midday break, after rising 1% in early trade. The broader Topix gained 0.6% to 2,773.97.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked technology shares recovering from sharp losses the previous day as investors snapped up bargains.

Japan’s semiconductor- and AI-related shares started the day on a strong note before gains narrowed. Analysts said U.S. and Japan shares had yet to completely recover as investors remained on edge.

“There’s a strong sense that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach… The Nasdaq rose (overnight), but it doesn’t feel like you can let your guard down just yet,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.

Market focus is now on the earnings reports of big U.S. tech companies, with more than half of the Magnificent 7 reporting this week.

U.S. tech firms’ capital investment strategies will likely be under scrutiny after DeepSeek said it was able to develop its AI model for a fraction of the cost, said Namioka.

Markets were also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due later on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, putting attention on any hints on whether a rate cut could happen soon.

Japanese chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, was up 0.3%, while peer Tokyo Electron slipped into negative territory. AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group was nearly flat.

Fujikura, which manufactures materials for data centers, slid 1.5%.

Among other individual shares, entertainment conglomerate Sony Group Corp jumped 4.7% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei, ahead of Trend Micro, up 4%, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, up 3.2%.