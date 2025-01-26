Indonesia, India Sign Wide Range of Agreements, Including on Health and Security

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2025.

JAKARTA/MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indonesia and India signed a wide range of agreements on Saturday covering culture, health, maritime, security and digital sectors.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

President Prabowo said his government will accelerate its economic partnership with India and prioritise the cooperation over the long term.

“We discussed many key sectors of common interest in which we would like to accelerate the level of cooperation,” Prabowo said in a press conference after the signing ceremony.

Prabowo also thanked India for its support of Indonesia through the process of becoming a member of BRICS, saying the bloc of emerging market economies “will be beneficial for global stability and regional cooperation”.

Speaking before Prabowo’s remarks, Prime Minister Modi said the two countries will work together in defence manufacturing and improving supply chains.

“We also decided to cooperate on issues such as maritime security, cybersecurity, counter terrorism and de-radicalisation,” Modi said.