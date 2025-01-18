Xi Says China, Vietnam to Build Community with Shared Future of Strategic Significance: Xinhua
17:06 JST, January 18, 2025
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is ready to work with Hanoi to build a community with a shared future of strategic significance, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
The remark came in a congratulatory message by Xi to Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
China’s concept of building a “community with a shared future” is extended to countries with which it desires to build a long term relationship based on strong alignment of goals, interests and even ideology. Describing this relationship to be “of strategic significance” is an emphasis on the value that China ascribes to its ties with Vietnam.
Xi said that in the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the countries had struggled side by side and supported each other during the years of striving for national independence and people’s liberation, describing the nations as “comrades and brothers”, according to Xinhua.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Lower as Investors Book Profits; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday