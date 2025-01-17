Home>News Services>Reuters

China’s Xi Holds Phone Talks with US President-elect Trump

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost

Reuters

22:48 JST, January 17, 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.

