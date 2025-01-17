Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls ahead of Trump Inauguration; Firmer Yen Hurts Exporters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday amid caution ahead of market reaction to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural speech next week, while a stronger yen hurt exporters’ shares.

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.98% to 38,193.05 by the midday break and was set to fall 1.58% for the week.

“What’s behind the market declines is a concern about a reaction to the comments from Trump who is due to be inaugurated on Monday. Investors do not want to take risks for a possible big swing in the market,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Japanese equities fell as the yen strengthened on hopes that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will raise its policy rate next week.

“The interest rate hike next week seems to be almost certain but the BOJ’s future rate path is not clear yet. It is natural for investors to cut their positions under these circumstances,” said Ueno.

The yen climbed 1.5% against the U.S. dollar this week, the strongest weekly run since late November 2024.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporters’ shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 2.33% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T slipped 0.91%.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 1% to 2,661.47, dragged lower by Nintendo’s 7974.T 5.75% fall. The gaming company on Thursday said it would release the Switch 2 console this year.

Bank shares fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T losing 2.62% and 2.39%, respectively.

The Topix’s banking index .IBNKS.T lost 2.31%.

Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 1.32% to lend the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 23% rose, 73% fell and 2% traded flat.