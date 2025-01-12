South Korea’s Yoon Will Not Attend First Impeachment Trial Hearing, Yonhap Says, Citing Lawyer

File photo/The Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2024.

Jan 12 (Reuters) – South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will not attend the first hearing of the trial to determine whether he is removed him from office or reinstated, due to concerns about his safety, Yonhap News reported on Sunday, citing his lawyer.

“The officials in the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and the police are trying to execute illegal and invalid arrest warrants through illegal methods, raising concerns about personal safety and mishaps,” lawyer Yoon Kab-keun was quoted as saying.

“In order for the president to appear for the trial, the issue of personal safety and security must be resolved.”

The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The anti-graft office plans a second attempt to arrest Yoon in a criminal probe over his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December. An arrest effort on Jan. 3 failed after a six-hour standoff with security personnel at Yoon’s fortified compound in central Seoul.

Yoon’s lawyer did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comment.

The CIO said in a text message that Yoon’s attorneys submitted notice of appointment of lawyers on Sunday afternoon, without elaborating.

The president’s move to impose martial law plunged South Korea into its biggest political crisis in decades and hit growth expectations for Asia’s fourth largest economy.