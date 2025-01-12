South Korea’s Yoon Will Not Attend First Impeachment Trial Hearing, Yonhap Says, Citing Lawyer
16:09 JST, January 12, 2025
Jan 12 (Reuters) – South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will not attend the first hearing of the trial to determine whether he is removed him from office or reinstated, due to concerns about his safety, Yonhap News reported on Sunday, citing his lawyer.
“The officials in the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and the police are trying to execute illegal and invalid arrest warrants through illegal methods, raising concerns about personal safety and mishaps,” lawyer Yoon Kab-keun was quoted as saying.
“In order for the president to appear for the trial, the issue of personal safety and security must be resolved.”
The Constitutional Court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
The anti-graft office plans a second attempt to arrest Yoon in a criminal probe over his failed attempt to impose martial law in early December. An arrest effort on Jan. 3 failed after a six-hour standoff with security personnel at Yoon’s fortified compound in central Seoul.
Yoon’s lawyer did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comment.
The CIO said in a text message that Yoon’s attorneys submitted notice of appointment of lawyers on Sunday afternoon, without elaborating.
The president’s move to impose martial law plunged South Korea into its biggest political crisis in decades and hit growth expectations for Asia’s fourth largest economy.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Nearly Flat as Markets Await Key Central Bank Meetings (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Narrows Losses ¥, Weakens as BOJ Forgoes Rate Hike (UPDATE 1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter