Myanmar Military Air Strike Kills Dozens in Rakhine Village, UN Says
13:29 JST, January 12, 2025
Dozens of people were killed in an air strike by Myanmar’s military government in the western state of Rakhine this week, the United Nations said, as the Southeast Asia nation’s civil war nears its fourth year.
The civilian shadow government and the Arakan Army, an ethnic militia based in Rakhine fighting for the autonomy of the region, also reported the attack had killed dozens.
The junta hit Kyauk Ni Maw village of Yanbye township on Wednesday afternoon, destroying around 500 homes and killing more than 40 people, according to the National Unity Government and a U.N. statement released late on Friday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. A spokesperson for the military did not answer phone calls seeking comment. The junta rejects accusations of committing atrocities against civilians, saying it is combating “terrorists”.
The Arakan Army released the names of 26 Muslim villagers it said were killed and 12 injured in the attack.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, igniting mass protests that evolved into a widespread armed rebellion on multiple fronts.
The U.N. statement urged all parties to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.
The Blood Money Campaign, a coalition of Myanmar activists working to cut off revenue to the junta, urged international governments to swiftly sanction entities supplying it with aviation fuel.
“Only when this support stops will the air strikes truly come to an end,” said Mulan, spokesperson for Blood Money Campaign who goes by one name.
