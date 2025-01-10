Seven & i Reports 24% Drop in Profit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logo of Seven & I Holdings

TOKYO (Reuters) — Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, reported on Thursday a drop of 24% in quarterly operating profit, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit fell to ¥128 billion ($809.41 million) in the period from September to November versus ¥169 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The results compared to an average profit estimate of ¥138 billion from seven analysts polled by LSEG.