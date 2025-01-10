Seven & i Reports 24% Drop in Profit
10:45 JST, January 10, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) — Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, reported on Thursday a drop of 24% in quarterly operating profit, missing analysts’ estimates.
Profit fell to ¥128 billion ($809.41 million) in the period from September to November versus ¥169 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.
The results compared to an average profit estimate of ¥138 billion from seven analysts polled by LSEG.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Traders Book Profits, Assess US Data (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Nearly Flat as Markets Await Key Central Bank Meetings (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Narrows Losses ¥, Weakens as BOJ Forgoes Rate Hike (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter