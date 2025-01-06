South Korea Extends Shutdown of Muan Airport Due to Crash Probe
15:50 JST, January 6, 2025
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s government said on Monday it will extend the shutdown of Muan International Airport by a week to Jan. 14, citing the ongoing investigation into the crash of a Jeju Air jet that killed 179 passengers on board.
The airport had been due to reopen on Tuesday following the Dec. 29 crash.
A joint investigation team is stepping up the probe into South Korea’s deadliest air accident. Two of the Korean investigators on Monday are set to leave for the United States with flight data recorders for analysis with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
The flight data recorders, along with cockpit voice recorders, are the two black boxes that contain key information about the crash.
Investigators on Saturday compiled the complete transcript from the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800. It is not clear whether they will disclose the transcript.
Investigators retrieved two of the plane’s engines over the weekend, as a representative from engine maker GE joined the probe. The transport ministry extended to Jan. 10 its inspections of all the Boeing 737-800 planes operated by Jeju Air and five other airlines in the country, including their maintenance records.
