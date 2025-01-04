Myanmar Junta to Free 5,864 Prisoners Under Amnesty
17:22 JST, January 4, 2025
Jan 4 (Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government will release 5,864 prisoners, including 180 foreigners, under an amnesty marking the Southeast Asian nation’s independence day, state media said on Saturday.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military overthrew an elected civilian government and violently suppressed pro-democracy protests, sparking a nationwide armed rebellion.
The junta has said it will hold elections this year, but the plan has been widely condemned by opposition groups as a sham.
Among those still imprisoned by the junta is the country’s former leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
The 79-year-old is serving a 27-year sentence tied to 14 criminal charges ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption. She denies all the charges, according to her lawyers.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
South Korea Ex-Defense Minister Accused of Role in Martial Law Tries to Commit Suicide, Official Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Traders Book Profits, Assess US Data (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Rises on Weaker Yen, China’s Surprise Policy Shift (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise