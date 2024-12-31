South Korea Court Issues Arrest Warrant for President Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) – A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec. 3, investigating authorities said.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.
This is the first ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.
On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Yoon over this month’s short-lived imposition of martial law.
Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.
The court declined to comment.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
South Korea Ex-Defense Minister Accused of Role in Martial Law Tries to Commit Suicide, Official Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Traders Book Profits, Assess US Data (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Rises on Weaker Yen, China’s Surprise Policy Shift (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)