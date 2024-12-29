Home>News Services>Reuters

Plane Drives Off Runway and Crashes at Airport in South Korea, Yonhap Reports

The Japan News

Reuters

10:06 JST, December 29, 2024

SEOUL (Reuters) — An aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, with 23 casualties confirmed, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing, the report said. The airport is in southern South Korea.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.

One person was found alive as the rescue mission was continuing, according to Yonhap. The news agency did not immediately give details on the casualties.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING