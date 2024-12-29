Plane Drives Off Runway and Crashes at Airport in South Korea, Yonhap Reports
10:06 JST, December 29, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) — An aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, with 23 casualties confirmed, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.
The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing, the report said. The airport is in southern South Korea.
Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.
One person was found alive as the rescue mission was continuing, according to Yonhap. The news agency did not immediately give details on the casualties.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher in Choppy Trade (UPDATE 1)
-
South Korea Ex-Defense Minister Accused of Role in Martial Law Tries to Commit Suicide, Official Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Traders Book Profits, Assess US Data (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Rises on Weaker Yen, China’s Surprise Policy Shift (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter