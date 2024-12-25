Toyota Is Donating $1 Million to Trump’s Inauguration
11:24 JST, December 25, 2024
DETROIT (Reuters) — Toyota Motor of North America is donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Detroit’s Ford Motor and General Motors, said they would give the same amount.
Ford and GM are also contributing vehicles to the festivities, while Toyota is not planning to, the Japan-based company said.
Trump’s proposed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would affect many automakers in North America, including Toyota, which produces the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Mexico. The incoming president also aims to unravel many of Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies on electric vehicle and emissions, Reuters has reported.
Other large companies, including Amazon and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have also donated to the inauguration.
