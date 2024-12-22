Lara Trump Withdraws from Consideration to Replace Rubio in US Senate

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Lara Trump looks on during Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

There was speculation that Lara Trump, who served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in the lead-up to the 2024 election, would succeed Rubio in the Senate.

However, in a post on X, Trump said she had decided to remove herself from consideration “after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many.”

“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida,” she said.

Trump is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son.

She said she has a “big announcement” to share in January but did not provide details. Trump said she remains passionate about public service and looks forward to serving again in the future.

While noting there was already strong interest from possible candidates, DeSantis said last month that a selection will likely be made by early January.