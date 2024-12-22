Lara Trump Withdraws from Consideration to Replace Rubio in US Senate
15:48 JST, December 22, 2024
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.
Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
There was speculation that Lara Trump, who served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in the lead-up to the 2024 election, would succeed Rubio in the Senate.
However, in a post on X, Trump said she had decided to remove herself from consideration “after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many.”
“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida,” she said.
Trump is married to Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son.
She said she has a “big announcement” to share in January but did not provide details. Trump said she remains passionate about public service and looks forward to serving again in the future.
While noting there was already strong interest from possible candidates, DeSantis said last month that a selection will likely be made by early January.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher in Choppy Trade (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips on Firmer Yen amid BOJ Rate Hike Bets; Logs Worst Month since April (Update 1)
-
South Korea Ex-Defense Minister Accused of Role in Martial Law Tries to Commit Suicide, Official Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Traders Book Profits, Assess US Data (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues