Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls as Tech Stocks Drag; Auto Shares Shine
12:51 JST, December 18, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street’s weak finish overnight, while a report of a Honda-Nissan tie-up boosted auto shares.
The Nikkei had slipped 0.21% to 39,281.06 by the midday break and was on track for a fourth straight session of declines.
U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday and the Dow dropped for a ninth straight session, as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last policy announcement of the year after economic data indicated consumer spending remained solid.
Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 3.43% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron inched down 0.25%.
The broader Topix edged up 0.12% to 2,731.48, with the auto sector rising 1.58% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.
Honda Motor and Nissan Motor are moving towards a closer tie-up with talks of setting up a holding company, a source said, in the clearest sign yet of reorganization in Japan’s auto industry in response to immense challenges posed by Tesla and Chinese rivals.
“The report raised expectations that Japan’s automakers will start a consolidation and investors were prompted to buy auto shares,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.
“The market did not expect the closer tie-up between Nissan and Honda would take place this early. Now, investors expect less competitive automakers, such as Mazda, may be a target for an acquisition.”
Shares of Nissan surged 22%, while those of Honda rose 2.3%. Mitsubishi Motors jumped 13% and Mazda Motor gained 3.86%.
Okasan’s Matsumoto said the Nikkei’s gains would be limited toward the end of the year, with foreign investors going on holidays.
“But losses will be limited as well, because of the share buybacks by Japanese firms,” he said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
Kadokawa Shares Surge after News of Sony Acquisition Talks
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher in Choppy Trade (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips on Firmer Yen amid BOJ Rate Hike Bets; Logs Worst Month since April (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)