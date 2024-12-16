South Korea’S Yoon Defied Prosecutors’ Summons in Martial Law Probe, Yonhap Reports
13:43 JST, December 16, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with a summons from prosecutors on Sunday, and they plan to issue another order as they investigate his short-lived martial law decree, Yonhap news agency reported.
Yoon and a number of senior officials face criminal investigation for potential charges of insurrection, abuse of authority and obstructing people from exercising their rights.
The special prosecution team handling the investigation into Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law sent Yoon a summons on Wednesday, asking him to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, but he did not show up, Yonhap said.
The prosecution plans to issue another summons on Monday, the report said.
Yoon was impeached over his martial law decree on Saturday and suspended from his presidential duties.
Prosecutors sought arrest warrants on Sunday of senior military officials, including the head of the Army Special Warfare Command and chief of the capital defense command, Yonhap reported.
Separately, police said about 1,500 troops were mobilized when Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3.
