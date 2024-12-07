South Korea’s Yoon survives martial law impeachment move after his party boycotts vote
22:46 JST, December 7, 2024
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment motion in the opposition-led parliament on Saturday that was prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, after members of his party boycotted the vote.
Only 195 votes were cast, below the threshold of 200 needed for the vote to count.
“The entire nation is watching the decision being made here at the National Assembly today. World is watching,” National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said with a sigh. “It’s very unfortunate that there wasn’t even a vote.”
The main opposition Democratic Party has said it will revive the impeachment motion next week if it failed on Saturday.
Yoon shocked the nation late on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers in order to root out what he called “anti-state forces” and overcome obstructionist political opponents. He later rescinded the order.
He apologized to the nation in a speech on Saturday morning but resisted calls to resign ahead of the vote.
