South Korea’s Yoon Survives Impeachment Vote After His Party Boycotts
22:02 JST, December 7, 2024
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment motion in the opposition-led parliament on Saturday that was prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, after members of his party boycotted the vote.
