Home>News Services>Reuters

South Korea’s Yoon Survives Impeachment Vote After His Party Boycotts

Reuters
Protesters gather in front of the National Assembly as they take part in a rally calling for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law, which was reversed hours later, in Seoul, South Korea, December 7, 2024.

Reuters

22:02 JST, December 7, 2024

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment motion in the opposition-led parliament on Saturday that was prompted by his short-lived attempt to impose martial law this week, after members of his party boycotted the vote.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING