Taiwan Holds Air Defence Drill Ahead of President’s Pacific Trip
12:26 JST, November 28, 2024
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s military held an early morning air defense drill on Thursday to test its response and engagement procedures, ahead of a trip by President Lai Ching-te at the end of the week to the Pacific that will include U.S. stopovers.
China is likely to launch military drills in the coming days near Taiwan, using Lai’s upcoming trip to the Pacific and scheduled U.S. transit as a pretext, according to assessments by Taiwan and regional security officials.
China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and says Lai is a “separatist.” Lai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing that have been rebuffed.
Taiwan’s air force command said in a statement that made no mention of Lai’s overseas trip that for a two-hour period starting from 5 a.m. (2100 GMT Wednesday) aircraft, ships and missile systems were involved in an “overall air defense battle plan exercise.”
The drill was to “strengthen the overall effectiveness of air defense operations and to test the response and engagement procedures of the air defense forces,” it added.
“In the face of changes in the enemy situation, we will continue to enhance defense resilience through various practical training to anticipate potential threats and challenges and ensure air defense security,” the command said.
The defense ministry told Reuters separately that it was a regular drill carried out quarterly.
Reuters correspondents in the northern Taipei suburbs reported seeing and hearing fighter jets in the skies as dawn broke.
China has carried out two rounds of major war games around Taiwan so far this year, and on a daily basis flies aircraft and sends ships into the skies and waters around Taiwan.
Taiwan has also complained of Chinese balloons flying near the island in what the government says is a pattern of harassment by Beijing.
On Thursday, the ministry said the previous day it had spotted two Chinese balloons flying out at sea to the north of Taiwan, at distances of 60 nautical miles (111 km) and 88 nautical miles (163 km) from the port city of Keelung.
Lai will leave on Saturday. A formal announcement of his U.S. stopovers could come as soon as Friday, according to sources.
Late Wednesday, the presidential office said that if China were to use Lai’s trip as an excuse to launch military exercises, “it would be a blatant provocation of the status quo of peace and stability in the region.”
The same day, China’s government said such transit stops were “essentially provocative acts that violate the one-China principle.” (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Stephen Coates)
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Iran Arrests Female Student Who Stripped to Protest Harassment
-
Nissan Plans 9,000 Job Cuts, Slashes Annual Profit Outlook
-
Chinese Solar Firms Go Where US Tariffs Don’t Reach
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Posts Biggest Weekly Gains since September (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies