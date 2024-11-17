Two Flash Bombs Fired into Garden of Netanyahu’s Home in North Israel

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a ceremony for the 70th cohort of military combat officers, at an army base near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31, 2024.

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday and fell into the garden, police said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, it added in a statement.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the incident crossed “all red lines” in a post on X early on Sunday.

“It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home,” Katz said.

He also called on security and judicial agencies to take the necessary steps.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

“The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line,” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

In October, a drone was launched towards the premier’s home in Caesarea, without causing any harm.

To the north, Israeli forces have been trading fire with Lebanon’s armed Hezbollah group since October 2023. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s incident. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba, additional reporting by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Richard Chang)