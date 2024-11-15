Home>News Services>Reuters

Elon Musk Met with Iran’s UN Ambassador, New York Times Reports

REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024.

Reuters

14:13 JST, November 15, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk, who is an adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Citing two Iranian officials, the newspaper reported that the meeting was a discussion of how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

