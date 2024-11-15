Elon Musk Met with Iran’s UN Ambassador, New York Times Reports
14:13 JST, November 15, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk, who is an adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Citing two Iranian officials, the newspaper reported that the meeting was a discussion of how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.
