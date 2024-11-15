Israeli Anthem Booed, Scuffles Seen at France Game

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Soccer Football – Nations League – Group Stage – France v Israel – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – November 14, 2024 Israel fans clash with security staff during the match

PARIS (Reuters) – Some French fans booed the Israeli national anthem and there were minor scuffles inside a sparsely-attended Stade de France on Thursday for a Nations League game overshadowed by frictions around the Gaza war.

Seeking to prevent a repeat of violence in Amsterdam last week around a Europa League game involving Maccabi Tel Aviv, 4,000 French security personnel were deployed in and around the stadium and on public transport.

Some 100 Israel fans defied a warning from their government against travelling for sports events, sitting in a corner of the 80,000-capacity stadium which was barely a fifth full.

With many staying away due to security fears, the 16,611 attendance was the lowest for Les Bleus at the Stade de France since it opened in 1998. The match ended 0-0.

Some boos and whistles were heard during the playing of the Israeli national anthem, which was then turned up on loudspeakers. Israeli fans waved yellow balloons and chanted “Free the Hostages” in reference to compatriots held by Hamas militants.

As the match got underway, there was a melee near the Israel fans’ section for several minutes, with people seen running and punches thrown. Stewards quickly formed a barrier.

It was unclear what had triggered the trouble.

Leading up to the game, several hundred anti-Israeli demonstrators had gathered at a square in Paris’ Saint-Denis district, perimeter, waving Palestinian flags, as well as a few Lebanese and Algerian ones, to protest against the match.

“We don’t play with genocide,” one banner read, in reference to the Gaza war.

At the end of the match, two Palestinian flags were displayed at the south end of the stadium.

Israel denies allegations of genocide in its more than year-long offensive against Hamas.

MACRON ATTENDS

Going into the ground, some Israel fans wore both Israeli and French colours. Two wore a t-shirt with Israeli club side Maccabi Tel Aviv’s logo on the front and the words “Ni Oubli Ni Pardon” (Never Forgive Never Forget) on the back.

One person held a paper with “fuck Hamas” written on it.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said this week there was never any doubt the match would go ahead, following the unrest in Amsterdam which saw both Maccabi fans and local groups engage in violence, according to Dutch police.

He said there were no specific threats identified ahead of the game, but that zero risk did not exist.

French President Emmanuel Macron was at the game in a show of solidarity. “We will not give into anti-Semitism anywhere and violence, including in France, will never prevail, nor will intimidation,” he told BFM TV hours before kickoff.

The match came a day after the ninth anniversary of coordinated Islamist attacks on entertainment venues across the French capital, including the national stadium.

Racism and intolerance are rising in France, fuelled in part by the war in Gaza after the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023. Similar trends have been witnessed elsewhere in Europe.

Nearly 70 suspects have been arrested and at least five people were injured in last week’s clashes between Maccabi fans and gangs in Amsterdam.