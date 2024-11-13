North Korean Soldiers Joining Russia in Combat, US State Dept Says
12:59 JST, November 13, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korean troops have begun engaging in combat operations alongside Russian forces, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, expressing concern that Russia had turned to North Korea for soldiers to fight in its war with Ukraine.
“Over 10,000 DPRK (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a briefing.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Rules Drive Japanese Trucking Sector to the Brink
-
Nikkei Closes Lower as Chip Stocks Drag, Investors Focus on Earnings (Update 1)
-
G-Shock Watchmaker Casio Delays Earnings Release Due to Ransomware Attack
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Closes at 2-week Peak as Tech Shares Track Nasdaq Higher (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views