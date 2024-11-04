Russia Bombs Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Second-Largest City, Governor Says
14:07 JST, November 4, 2024
Russian forces on Sunday attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region, injuring at least five people, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a Russian guided bomb hit a supermarket in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, near the city centre. Four people were injured.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the supermarket was located next to residences. An earlier strike had hit a forested area of the city, he said.
Syniehubov, in a separate post on Telegram, also said Russian forces had badly damaged a five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka, a small town near Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv.
He said one person was injured and some residents could be trapped in the rubble from a destroyed entrance to the building. A woman had already been rescued, but rescue efforts were being hampered by Russian shelling.
