FBI Dismisses Video Claiming It Apprehended Groups Committing Ballot Fraud
16:52 JST, November 3, 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI said on Saturday that a video claiming it had apprehended three linked groups committing ballot fraud and another related to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ husband are not authentic.
The FBI added that election integrity remains among its highest priorities ahead of Tuesday’s election.
“The FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” it said. “Attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI operations undermines our democratic process and aims to erode trust in the electoral system.”
