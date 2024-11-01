Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Wall Street Declines, Stronger Yen

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s decline overnight and on the yen’s strength.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 2.08% at 38,266.58 as of 0200 GMT and is poised to rise 0.9% for the week. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 1.3% at 2,660.53 and is set to post a 1.55% weekly gain.

All three U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after Microsoft MSFT.O and Meta Platforms META.O highlighted the growing artificial intelligence costs that could hit their earnings, curbing enthusiasm for megacaps that have fueled the market rally this year. .N

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained ultra-low interest rates as widely expected, but its less dovish remarks lifted the yen against the U.S. dollar overnight.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

“BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda did not use the words he used to use yesterday, which the market took hawkish,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

At the post-meeting news conference on Thursday, Ueda said he will not say the BOJ can “afford to spend time” before deciding when to shift the policy.

Some market participants took this as the BOJ opening the doors for a rate increase as early as December.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 5.25% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing 9983.T slipped 2%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 3.59%.

The banking index .IBNKS.T edged up 0.13% and was the only sector that rose among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Stocks that are supported by domestic demand posted smaller declines, with the energy explorers .IMING.T and the property sector .IRLTY.T losing 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively.

The auto sector .ITEQP.T fell 1.82%.

Tokai Tokyo’s Yasuda said the Japanese markets will remain volatile next week due to major events – the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision and the U.S. presidential election.