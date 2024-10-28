Olympus Says CEO Steps Down after Allegations of Illegal Drug Purchase
10:43 JST, October 28, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus Corp said on Monday that Chief Executive Stefan Kaufmann has stepped down after allegations he purchased illegal drugs, sending its shares sharply lower.
“Upon receiving an allegation that Mr. Stefan Kaufmann had purchased illegal drugs … Olympus, in consultation with outside legal counsel, immediately investigated the facts,” the company said in a statement.
“Based on the results of the investigation, the Board of Directors unanimously determined that Mr. Stefan Kaufmann likely engaged in behaviors that were inconsistent with our global code of conduct, our core values, and our corporate culture.”
Following the board decision, Kaufmann was asked to offer his resignation and he complied, the statement said.
Reuters was unable to reach Kaufmann for comment.
Yasuo Takeuchi, a director who has formerly helmed the company, will carry out the duties of the CEO for the time being, Olympus said.
Olympus shares tumbled 5.7% in morning trade, underperforming the Nikkei average which was up 1.6%.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israel Declares UN Chief Antonio Guterres ‘Persona Non Grata’ over Iran Attack Response: Foreign Ministry
-
New Rules Drive Japanese Trucking Sector to the Brink
-
South Korea’s Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Literature Prize
-
Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson Win 2024 Nobel Economics Prize
-
Nikkei Closes Lower as Chip Stocks Drag, Investors Focus on Earnings (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health