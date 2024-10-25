Home>News Services>Reuters

Three Media Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on South Lebanon, Outlets Say

REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a damaged Press vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike early on Friday morning that killed some media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said, in Hasbaya, Lebanon October 25, 2024.

Reuters

16:14 JST, October 25, 2024

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said.

They included a cameraman and engineer working for the pro-Iranian outlet Al-Mayadeen and one cameraman working for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar. Other reporters at the scene said the bungalow where members of those specific outlets were sleeping was directly targeted.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING