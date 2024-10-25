Three Media Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on South Lebanon, Outlets Say
16:14 JST, October 25, 2024
BEIRUT (Reuters) – An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said.
They included a cameraman and engineer working for the pro-Iranian outlet Al-Mayadeen and one cameraman working for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar. Other reporters at the scene said the bungalow where members of those specific outlets were sleeping was directly targeted.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Israel Declares UN Chief Antonio Guterres ‘Persona Non Grata’ over Iran Attack Response: Foreign Ministry
-
New Rules Drive Japanese Trucking Sector to the Brink
-
Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says
-
South Korea’s Han Kang Wins 2024 Nobel Literature Prize
-
Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson Win 2024 Nobel Economics Prize
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health