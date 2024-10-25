Four Killed in Militant Attack in India’s Kashmir

REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Relatives mourn Zahoor Ahmad Mir, an army porter who was killed in a militant attack in the Bota Pathri area, before his funeral in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, October 25, 2024.

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – At least four people, including two soldiers, were killed when militants ambushed an army vehicle in India’s restive Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said, the second attack in the region this week.

The attacks come close on the heels of a government formed by an opposition alliance taking over in the territory where separatist militants have fought security forces for decades and thousands of people have been killed.

At least nine soldiers were killed in two separate militant attacks in the region in July.

Thursday’s attack occurred in the Bota Pathri area near Kashmir’s border with Pakistan, officials said, adding that two army porters were also killed in the incident and three soldiers injured.

“A massive search operation has been launched against the militants responsible for the attack…Additional reinforcements have been sent to the area,” said an army official who declined to be named.

At least six migrant workers and a doctor were shot dead in another attack in Kashmir this week when militants opened fire near a tunnel construction site.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, termed the “recent spate of attacks” in the region “a matter of serious concern”.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan, and the 2019 revocation of its special status, which saw it being split into two federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, led to the countries downgrading ties.