Home>News Services>Reuters

G-Shock Watchmaker Casio Delays Earnings Release Due to Ransomware Attack

REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Casio G-Shock Rangeman, a solar-powered watch with GPS navigation, during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2018.

Reuters

17:50 JST, October 22, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese watchmaker Casio Computer said on Tuesday it will delay the release of its second-quarter earnings due to the impact of a ransomware attack on its accounting process, to mid-November from Nov. 6.

Casio, known for its “G-Shock” series of watches, announced earlier this month that its servers had been damaged by a ransomware attack that potentially resulted in leakage of some personal information of its employees and business partners.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING