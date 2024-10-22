G-Shock Watchmaker Casio Delays Earnings Release Due to Ransomware Attack
17:50 JST, October 22, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese watchmaker Casio Computer said on Tuesday it will delay the release of its second-quarter earnings due to the impact of a ransomware attack on its accounting process, to mid-November from Nov. 6.
Casio, known for its “G-Shock” series of watches, announced earlier this month that its servers had been damaged by a ransomware attack that potentially resulted in leakage of some personal information of its employees and business partners.
