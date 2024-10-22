China to Implement Solutions with India on Resolving Border Conflict

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has reached a resolution with India on resolving their border conflict and will work to implement solutions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing.