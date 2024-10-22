China to Implement Solutions with India on Resolving Border Conflict
17:24 JST, October 22, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has reached a resolution with India on resolving their border conflict and will work to implement solutions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing.
