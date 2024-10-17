J-Hope, Member of K-pop’s BTS, Finishes Military Service in South Korea

REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope salutes after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.

SEOUL (Reuters) – K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea’s military on Thursday after 18 months of duty.

He is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

J-Hope, 30, wearing a uniform and a black beret, was smiling as he was greeted with member Jin and around 100 or more cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

“Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with health,” he told those gathered.

“What I’ve felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country,” he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope waves from inside a vehicle after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope smiles while holding flowers after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope speaks while fellow BTS member Jin holds microphones, after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service, outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.

K-pop boy band BTS member Jin holds microphones as fellow BTS member J-Hope speaks after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service, outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.

K-pop boy band BTS member J-Hope is greeted by fellow BTS member Jin, after being discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service, outside a military base in Wonju, South Korea, October 17, 2024.









Shares in HYBE, the label which houses BTS, rose 4.7% in early trade versus a flat wider market.

The final four members of the group began their service in December 2023, with the band expected to reunite in 2025 after they all complete their duty.