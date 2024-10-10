Former Japan Carlyle Executive’s Fund Invests in Lion
11:04 JST, October 10, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – An investment fund established by a former Carlyle executive in Japan has invested in Japanese consumer goods maker Lion Corp, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Japan Activation Capital – established last year by a former managing director at Carlyle in Japan, Masayuki Takemori – invested in Lion, a manufacturer of toothbrushes, soaps, detergents and other daily goods, on Oct. 9, the statement said.
