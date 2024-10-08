Japan August Household Spending Falls 1.9％ Y/Y
10:46 JST, October 8, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese household spending fell 1.9% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
That compared with the median market forecast for a 2.6% contraction.
On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending went up 2.0%, versus an estimated 0.5% uptick.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
-
Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says
-
Foreigners Turn Net Sellers of Japanese Stocks for 2024 on Concerns Over Yen Strength
-
Nippon Steel, US Steel Send Letter to Biden on Merger Plans
-
‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ Win Top Series Emmy Awards
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll