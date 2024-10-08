Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan August Household Spending Falls 1.9％ Y/Y

October 8, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese household spending fell 1.9% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with the median market forecast for a 2.6% contraction.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending went up 2.0%, versus an estimated 0.5% uptick.

