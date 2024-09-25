Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ekes Out Gains in Choppy Trade

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

12:50 JST, September 25, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday, buoyed by Wall Street strength overnight, while profit-taking reined in gains as investors awaited fresh drivers.

The Nikkei was up 0.3% at 38,068.22, by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.1% to sit at 2,660.55.

The S&P 500 and Dow ended at record highs on Tuesday, as mining stocks surged following China’s announcement of a sweeping stimulus package, despite initially trimming gains after an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also finished up, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX surging more than 1% to boost Japanese chip-related shares on Wednesday.

Advantest climbed 4.8% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Tokyo Electron was up 0.4% after gains narrowed as profit-taking kicked in.

But the dollar/yen trading in a narrow range and analysts citing a lack of fresh drivers capped gains for the local stocks.

The market was also ripe for profit-taking after the Nikkei rallied for a fourth straight session to a three-week closing high in the previous session, supported by the Bank of Japan’s dovish slant.

“We’re in a situation where it’s tough to find good material today,” said Kazuo Kamitami, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

However, a strong performance by machinery-related shares after China’s stimulus boost on Tuesday stood out, he added.

Machinery was up 2.5% to lead gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups.

Daikin Industries rose nearly 6% and was among the top gainers on the Nikkei, just behind electrical equipment maker Yaskawa Electric Corp, up 7.8%, and cosmetic firm Shiseido Co, adding 6.4%.

Toyota Motor rose 1.8%, after the automaker bought back some of its own shares during morning trade.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING