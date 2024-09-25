China Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile into Pacific Ocean
11:45 JST, September 25, 2024
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s People’s Liberation Army successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, China’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the launch was not directed at any country or target and in line with international law.
