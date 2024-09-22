Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Rejects Harris’ Challenge to Debate Again on CNN

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected on a panel as he listens, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024.

16:59 JST, September 22, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump on Saturday rejected another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before the U.S. presidential election, hours after the Democratic candidate’s campaign said she had agreed to an Oct. 23 matchup with her Republican rival on CNN.

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, the chair of the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

Trump stuck to his previous position that there would not be another debate before voters go to the polls in the Nov. 5 election.

