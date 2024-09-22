Home>News Services>Reuters

Russian Strike Hits Apartment Block in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Governor Says

REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Emergency employees work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 21, 2024.

16:51 JST, September 22, 2024

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, hitting a multi-story apartment block, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, noted two strikes on the city from guided bombs. There was no word yet on casualties or damage.

