Russian Strike Hits Apartment Block in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Governor Says
16:51 JST, September 22, 2024
Russian forces struck Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, hitting a multi-story apartment block, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, noted two strikes on the city from guided bombs. There was no word yet on casualties or damage.
