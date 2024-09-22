Sri Lanka’s Marxist-leaning Dissanayake in Early Lead to Become President
16:41 JST, September 22, 2024
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s Marxist-leaning leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake grabbed a commanding early lead on Sunday in his bid to become the next president of the debt-ridden country seeking to elect a leader to bolster its fragile economic recovery.
Dissanayake won about 54% of half a million votes counted so far in the election, Sri Lanka’s Election Commission data showed. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was second with 20%, a few thousand votes ahead of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in third place.
About 75% of the eligible 17 million people in the Indian Ocean island nation cast their votes in Saturday’s election, according to the poll body.
