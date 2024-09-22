Home>News Services>Reuters

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Israel with Missiles and Drones, Source Says

Israeli men hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket from Lebanon as emergency personnel work at a site of houses damaged following the attack, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Bialik, Israel, September 22, 2024.

Reuters

16:27 JST, September 22, 2024

BAGHDAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched several cruise missiles at northern Israel and explosive drones at southern Israel on Sunday morning, a source in the group said.

