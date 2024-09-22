Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Israel with Missiles and Drones, Source Says
16:27 JST, September 22, 2024
BAGHDAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched several cruise missiles at northern Israel and explosive drones at southern Israel on Sunday morning, a source in the group said.
