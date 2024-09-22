Home>News Services>Reuters

At Least 28 Dead in Iran Coal Mine Blast, State TV Says

16:13 JST, September 22, 2024

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) – A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran’s South Khorasan Province killed at least 28 people and injured 17, state television said on Sunday, with 24 people still missing.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state TV said. There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, it said.

“Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing,” state TV said citing the head of Iran’s Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Saturday, state media said.

